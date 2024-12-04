Scancell Holdings Announces Major Capital Raising Initiative

Scancell Holdings (GB:SCLP) has released an update.

Scancell Holdings is set to raise at least £8.5 million through a new share placement and a director subscription, alongside a potential additional £1 million from a retail offer. This capital boost aims to support Scancell’s ongoing clinical trials and extend its cash runway, with promising early data from its cancer vaccine, SCIB1, showing significant patient responses. Investors in the biotech sector are likely to find this move an encouraging signal of future growth and innovation.

