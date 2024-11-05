Scana ASA to Host Investor Q&A Session

Scana ASA (DE:1MP) has released an update.

Scana ASA is set to engage with investors through an online presentation and Q&A session led by their CEO and CFO on November 12, 2024. This event will provide insights into Scana’s strategic direction and industrial expertise in technology and services for the energy and offshore sectors. Interested parties can register online to participate or receive a recording afterwards.

