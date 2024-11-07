Scalare Partners Completes Acquisition and Rebrands

Candy Club Holdings Ltd. (AU:CLB) has released an update.

Scalare Partners Holdings Limited, previously Candy Club Holdings Limited, has successfully acquired Scalare Partners Pty Ltd and raised over $4.3 million through a public offer. The company is set to trade under the new ticker ‘SCP’ on the ASX, marking a significant transition in its focus towards empowering technology startups. This acquisition aims to enhance their role in the tech ecosystem, providing investment and support for diverse founders globally.

