Scalare Partners Completes Acquisition and Rebrands

November 07, 2024 — 10:09 pm EST

Candy Club Holdings Ltd. (AU:CLB) has released an update.

Scalare Partners Holdings Limited, previously Candy Club Holdings Limited, has successfully acquired Scalare Partners Pty Ltd and raised over $4.3 million through a public offer. The company is set to trade under the new ticker ‘SCP’ on the ASX, marking a significant transition in its focus towards empowering technology startups. This acquisition aims to enhance their role in the tech ecosystem, providing investment and support for diverse founders globally.

