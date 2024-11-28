SBS Transit Wins Jurong Region Line Contract

SBS Transit Ltd (SG:S61) has released an update.

SBS Transit Ltd, in collaboration with RATP Dev, has secured the contract to operate Singapore’s new Jurong Region Line, marking an important milestone in expanding the city’s transit infrastructure. This partnership highlights SBS Transit’s growing prominence in the transport sector, which could potentially attract investor interest as the company enhances its operational footprint.

