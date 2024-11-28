News & Insights

Stocks

SBS Transit Wins Jurong Region Line Contract

November 28, 2024 — 06:12 am EST

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

SBS Transit Ltd (SG:S61) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

SBS Transit Ltd, in collaboration with RATP Dev, has secured the contract to operate Singapore’s new Jurong Region Line, marking an important milestone in expanding the city’s transit infrastructure. This partnership highlights SBS Transit’s growing prominence in the transport sector, which could potentially attract investor interest as the company enhances its operational footprint.

For further insights into SG:S61 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.