SBS Holdings Lowers 2024 Financial Forecast Amid Market Challenges

November 11, 2024 — 11:23 pm EST

S B S Holdings, Inc. (JP:2384) has released an update.

SBS Holdings, Inc. has revised its full-year financial forecast for 2024, predicting lower net sales and income due to a slowdown in semiconductor markets and increased logistics costs. The company now anticipates net sales of 442 billion yen and a net income of 9 billion yen, reflecting a decline from previous estimates.

