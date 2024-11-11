SBS Holdings Lowers 2024 Financial Forecast Amid Market Challenges

S B S Holdings, Inc. (JP:2384) has released an update.
SBS Holdings, Inc. has revised its full-year financial forecast for 2024, predicting lower net sales and income due to a slowdown in semiconductor markets and increased logistics costs. The company now anticipates net sales of 442 billion yen and a net income of 9 billion yen, reflecting a decline from previous estimates.
For further insights into JP:2384 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Trump’s Win Is Good News for Alphabet Stock, Says Top Investor
- ‘Time to Pull the Trigger,’ Says Analyst About Lucid Stock
- Tesla Stock Gets a New Street-High Price Target Following Trump’s Victory
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.