SBM Offshore Strengthens Supervisory Board Expertise

SBM Offshore has announced the nomination of Lucia de Andrade and Denise Dettingmeijer as new members of its Supervisory Board. Andrade brings extensive experience in deepwater projects from her role at Shell, while Dettingmeijer offers a strong financial background from Medical Solutions. These appointments follow Hilary Mercer’s decision to step down from the board to focus on her role at Shell.

