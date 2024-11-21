News & Insights

Stocks

SBM Offshore Secures $1.5 Billion for FPSO Project

November 21, 2024 — 12:34 pm EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

SBM Offshore NV (GB:0NIS) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

SBM Offshore has successfully secured $1.5 billion in financing for its FPSO Jaguar project, backed by a consortium of 16 international financial institutions. The FPSO is designed to produce 250,000 barrels of oil per day and will be part of the Whiptail development in the Stabroek block offshore Guyana. This marks SBM Offshore’s first project under its sale and operate model, highlighting its robust financing solutions and industry-leading technology.

For further insights into GB:0NIS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.