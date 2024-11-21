SBM Offshore Secures $1.5 Billion for FPSO Project

SBM Offshore NV (GB:0NIS) has released an update.

SBM Offshore has successfully secured $1.5 billion in financing for its FPSO Jaguar project, backed by a consortium of 16 international financial institutions. The FPSO is designed to produce 250,000 barrels of oil per day and will be part of the Whiptail development in the Stabroek block offshore Guyana. This marks SBM Offshore’s first project under its sale and operate model, highlighting its robust financing solutions and industry-leading technology.

