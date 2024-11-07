SBI Sumishin Reports Strong Growth in 2024 Financial Results

SBI Sumishin Net Bank Ltd (JP:7163) has released an update.

SBI Sumishin Net Bank Ltd reported a notable increase in its financial performance for the six months ending September 30, 2024, with ordinary income rising by 26.4% and net income attributable to owners of the parent increasing slightly by 1.4%. The bank’s total assets grew to over 10.8 trillion yen, and they are forecasting further growth for the fiscal year ending March 2025. Investors can expect a higher dividend payout as the bank plans to increase its year-end dividend.

