SBI Holdings Pursues Complete Ownership of FinTech Unit

November 14, 2024 — 04:54 am EST

SBI Holdings (JP:8473) has released an update.

SBI Holdings has announced a tender offer through its subsidiary, SBI Financial Services, to acquire shares of SBI FinTech Solutions, including Korean Depositary Receipts listed on the KOSDAQ market. This strategic move is part of SBI’s plan to make SBI FinTech Solutions a wholly-owned subsidiary, enhancing its position in the financial services sector.

