SBI ARUHI Reports Strong Mid-Year Financial Performance

SBI ARUHI Corporation reported a strong performance in the first half of the fiscal year ending March 2025, with operating revenue rising by 21% year-on-year to 10,735 million yen and net income significantly increasing by 77.7% to 922 million yen. The company’s equity attributable to owners of the parent improved, showcasing solid financial health and a promising outlook for investors. Dividends remained consistent, reflecting the company’s commitment to shareholder returns.

