SBE-Varvit Approves Bylaw Amendment and Expands Board Powers

November 15, 2024 — 10:50 am EST

SBE-Varvit S.p.A. Class A (IT:VARV) has released an update.

SBE-Varvit S.p.A. has approved an amendment to Article 16 of its bylaws during an extraordinary shareholders’ meeting, granting extensive powers to its Board of Directors to execute the resolution and make necessary adjustments. The company, known for its integrated approach in producing and distributing fastening components, aims to streamline its processes and reduce intermediary involvement, serving a diverse range of markets globally.

