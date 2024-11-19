Sayona Mining Plans Major Securities Issuance

Sayona Mining (AU:SYA) has released an update.

Sayona Mining Limited announced a proposed issue of 2.16 billion fully paid ordinary securities, set for issuance by June 2025. This move is aimed at raising capital, which could influence the company’s stock performance and appeal to investors seeking opportunities in the mining sector. The securities, upon approval, are expected to be quoted on the ASX.

