Sawai Group Holdings Sees Profits Surge in 2024

November 11, 2024 — 01:24 am EST

SAWAI GROUP HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. (JP:4887) has released an update.

Sawai Group Holdings Co., Ltd. reported a significant increase in profits for the second quarter of 2024, with profits rising by 124.9% compared to the previous year, despite a modest sales growth of 0.5%. The company attributed this substantial profit growth to improved operating efficiencies and strategic initiatives enhancing profitability.

