SaverOne 2014 Ltd. Issues $1M Promissory Note

November 13, 2024 — 08:59 am EST

SaverOne 2014 Ltd. ADR (SVRE) has released an update.

SaverOne 2014 Ltd. has issued a promissory note with an original principal amount of $1 million, set to mature on November 11, 2025. The note carries an annual interest rate of 8%, which can increase to 18% if a default occurs. This financial move underscores the company’s efforts to secure substantial funding while managing its financial obligations.

