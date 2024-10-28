Savaria Corporation to Release Q3 2024 Results

Savaria (TSE:SIS) has released an update.

Savaria Corporation, a leader in the accessibility industry, is set to announce its third-quarter 2024 financial results on November 6, 2024, with an investor conference call scheduled for the following day. The company designs and manufactures a wide range of accessibility and medical equipment, serving aglobal marketwith operations across several continents.

