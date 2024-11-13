News & Insights

Stocks

Savara downgraded to In Line from Outperform at Evercore ISI

November 13, 2024 — 06:25 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Evercore ISI analyst Liisa Bayko downgraded Savara (SVRA) to In Line from Outperform with a price target of $5, down from $7, after the company narrowed timelines for completion of the rolling BLA submission for Molbreevi in aPAP to the end of Q1 of 2025 from the first half. Assuming all goes well, this puts Savara on track for approval by the year-end 2025 assuming priority review and, if approved, the firm believes that Phase 3 IMPALA-2 data should support “a $500M+ product.” After having updated its model, adding expenses in preparation for launch, the firm’s target is now lower and its rating is In Line.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SVRA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SVRA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.