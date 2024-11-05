News & Insights

Saunders International Highlights Cultural Commitment at AGM

November 05, 2024 — 07:41 pm EST

Saunders International Limited (AU:SND) has released an update.

Saunders International Limited held its FY2024 Annual General Meeting, where key acknowledgements were made towards the Traditional Owners and Custodians across Australia. The company emphasized its commitment to supporting the connection of First Nations peoples to their lands and traditions, reflecting a broader dedication to community and cultural respect.

