Saunders International Highlights Achievements at 2024 AGM

Saunders International Limited held its 2024 Annual General Meeting, where key executives, including Chair Nick Yates and CEO Mark Benson, outlined the company’s achievements over the past fiscal year and shared its strategic focus areas for the future. The meeting also introduced the new CFO, Alex Dunne, and featured representatives from Deloitte and Link Market Services to address financial and shareholder inquiries.

