Saturn Metals Strengthens Corporate Governance Practices

October 28, 2024 — 03:53 am EDT

Saturn Metals Ltd. (AU:STN) has released an update.

Saturn Metals Ltd. has reaffirmed its commitment to robust corporate governance by adhering to the ASX Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations. The company has implemented a Board Charter outlining board responsibilities, management oversight, and director selection processes. These measures aim to enhance transparency and ensure effective oversight for its shareholders.

