Saturn Metals Advances Apollo Hill Gold Project

November 25, 2024 — 09:13 pm EST

Saturn Metals Ltd. (AU:STN) has released an update.

Saturn Metals Ltd. is advancing its Apollo Hill Gold Project, with recent developments reinforcing the project’s promising economic fundamentals, including a potential mine life of ten years and substantial gold production. Ongoing efforts are focused on refining the Pre-Feasibility Study and updating the Mineral Resource Estimate, with encouraging drilling results suggesting a material increase in gold resources. The company has secured significant funding through share placements to support these initiatives, positioning itself for future growth in the gold market.

