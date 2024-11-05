SATS ASA Sees Strong Q3 with Profit Surge

SATS ASA (DE:2S0) has released an update.

SATS ASA reported a strong third quarter with revenues rising by 8% to NOK 1,194 million and record-high profitability. The company’s financial performance is bolstered by an improved product offering, increased member activity, and strategic pricing initiatives, resulting in a net profit increase of 127% from the previous year. SATS continues to invest in club upgrades and innovative group training, driving growth and member engagement.

