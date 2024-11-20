News & Insights

Satori Electric Boosts Stake in SM Electronic

November 20, 2024 — 01:55 am EST

Satori Electric Co., Ltd. (JP:7420) has released an update.

Satori Electric Co., Ltd. has announced its decision to acquire additional shares in its subsidiary, SM Electronic Technologies Pvt. Ltd., increasing its voting rights to 75.1%. This strategic move aims to enhance governance and competitiveness in the Indian market, with the potential to raise Satori Electric’s stake to nearly 80% through a convertible loan arrangement with SMET Singapore. The acquisition is expected to deliver synergies and drive growth for the company group.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

