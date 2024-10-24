SATO Technologies Expands Into AI and HPC Sectors

SATO Technologies (TSE:SATO) has released an update.

SATO Technologies is expanding its business by leveraging its expertise in Bitcoin computing to build advanced infrastructures for AI and high-performance computing. The company will use 20 MW of hydro-electricity from Quebec to power its next-generation data center, aiming to become a leader in hybrid computing power innovation. This strategic move is supported by a partial reimbursement from the Canada Revenue Agency, which will help kickstart the development of their new data center designs.

