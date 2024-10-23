SatixFy Secures $5 Million Pre-Purchase Boost

SatixFy Communications (SATX) has released an update.

SatixFy UK Limited has entered into an amended agreement with MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Corporation, resulting in an increase of the pre-purchase amount by $5 million, with potential further increases based on certain conditions. The amendment signifies a commitment to bolster their financial collaboration, providing SatixFy with a significant cash boost. This move could positively impact the company’s stock performance and attract investor interest.

