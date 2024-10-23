News & Insights

SatixFy Secures $5 Million Pre-Purchase Boost

October 23, 2024 — 09:27 am EDT

SatixFy Communications (SATX) has released an update.

SatixFy UK Limited has entered into an amended agreement with MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Corporation, resulting in an increase of the pre-purchase amount by $5 million, with potential further increases based on certain conditions. The amendment signifies a commitment to bolster their financial collaboration, providing SatixFy with a significant cash boost. This move could positively impact the company’s stock performance and attract investor interest.

