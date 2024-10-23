News & Insights

Sasseur Real Estate Investment Trust Q3 Update Announcement

Sasseur Real Estate Investment Trust (SG:CRPU) has released an update.

Sasseur Real Estate Investment Trust is set to release its business and operational updates for the third quarter of 2024 on November 8, ahead of trading hours. Investors should note that while the units of Sasseur REIT, listed on the Singapore Exchange, offer potential returns, they also carry investment risks, including the possibility of losing the principal amount invested.

