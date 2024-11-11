S.A.S. Dragon Holdings Delays Key Transaction Circular

S.A.S. Dragon Holdings Limited (HK:1184) has released an update.

S.A.S. Dragon Holdings Limited has announced a further delay in the dispatch of a circular related to its continuing connected transactions with the Hon Hai Group. Originally scheduled for release by November 11, 2024, the circular is now expected to be dispatched by December 2, 2024, as more time is needed to finalize its content. The company assures shareholders that the circular will be distributed as soon as practicable.

For further insights into HK:1184 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.