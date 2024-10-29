News & Insights

Sarytogan Graphite Expands Market Presence with New Securities

October 29, 2024 — 02:47 am EDT

Sarytogan Graphite Limited (AU:SGA) has released an update.

Sarytogan Graphite Limited has announced the successful quotation of 1,000,000 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange. This move comes as part of their strategic efforts to enhance market presence and provide more investment opportunities. Investors keen on the graphite industry may find this development promising for future growth.

