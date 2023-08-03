Sartorius Appoints Florian Funck As CFO

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Sartorius, a German pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment supplier, said that it appointed Florian Funck as Chief Financial Officer and member of the Sartorius Executive Board, effective April 1, 2024.

Funck succeeds Rainer Lehmann, with whom it was agreed in early May 2023 that he would leave the Executive Board at his own request at the end of October 2023.

Funck joins the company from his current role as CFO of the Haniel Group, where he has been working for more than two decades. Funck is also a member of the Supervisory Boards of Vonovia SE and the Haniel holdings TAKKT AG and Ceconomy AG.

At Sartorius, in addition to finance, he will also be responsible for the IT and digitalization functions. After Lehmann's departure and until Funck takes over, Sartorius CEO Joachim Kreuzburg will assume the responsibilities on an interim basis.

