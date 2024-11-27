News & Insights

Sareum Holdings Announces AGM and Progress in Drug Development

November 27, 2024 — 04:42 am EST

Sareum Holdings (GB:SAR) has released an update.

Sareum Holdings PLC, a biotech firm focused on developing kinase inhibitors for autoimmune diseases and cancer, has announced its Annual General Meeting to be held on December 19, 2024, in London. The company, which trades under the ticker SAR on the AIM market, will also provide online access to the AGM for shareholders via the Investor Meet Company platform. Sareum’s leading candidate, SDC-1801, has completed Phase 1 clinical development, showcasing potential in treating autoimmune diseases.

