Sareum Holdings Advances in Autoimmune and Cancer Drug Development

Sareum Holdings has reported promising results from its Phase 1 clinical trial of SDC-1801, a TYK2/JAK1 inhibitor aimed at treating autoimmune diseases, showing significant therapeutic potential with favorable safety profiles. The company has secured substantial funding to advance SDC-1801 to Phase 2 trials and further develop its cancer immunotherapy candidate, SDC-1802. With strengthened intellectual property and a robust financial position, Sareum is poised for significant strides in its drug development programs.

