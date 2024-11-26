Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Leadership Change and Equity Deal

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
An announcement from Sarepta Therapeutics ( (SRPT) ) is now available.
Sarepta Therapeutics is undergoing a leadership change as Ryan Brown steps down, with Cristin Rothfuss set to succeed him. Concurrently, Sarepta is strengthening its financial position through a significant $325 million equity transaction with Arrowhead, purchasing over 11 million shares. This move includes lock-up and standstill provisions, limiting Sarepta’s trading and acquisition activities for specified periods, highlighting strategic stock management in the biotech sector.
