Sarama Resources Advances in Cosmo Gold Acquisition

November 05, 2024 — 09:12 am EST

Sarama Resources (TSE:SWA) has released an update.

Sarama Resources is set to acquire a majority interest in the Cosmo Gold Project in Western Australia, following a favorable vote from Cosmo Gold shareholders. This acquisition positions Sarama to explore one of the last unexplored greenstone belts in the region, known for its rich gold endowment. The deal is expected to be finalized by mid-November 2024.

