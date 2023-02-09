Saputo Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled C$179 million, or C$0.43 per share. This compares with C$86 million, or C$0.21 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Saputo Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$221 million or C$0.53 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$0.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.7% to C$4.59 billion from C$3.90 billion last year.

Saputo Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): C$179 Mln. vs. C$86 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): C$0.43 vs. C$0.21 last year. -Analyst Estimate: C$0.47 -Revenue (Q3): C$4.59 Bln vs. C$3.90 Bln last year.

