Sapiens Reports Revenue Growth Amid Challenges

Sapiens International Corporation reported a 4.8% increase in revenue for Q3 2024, driven by growth in Europe and other regions, despite facing challenges that led to a downward revision of its annual revenue guidance. The company’s non-GAAP operating profit reached $25 million, maintaining a strong operating margin at 18.3%. This performance is noteworthy for investors tracking the insurance software solutions market.

