News & Insights

Stocks

Sapiens Reports Revenue Growth Amid Challenges

November 12, 2024 — 10:51 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Sapiens (SPNS) has released an update.

Sapiens International Corporation reported a 4.8% increase in revenue for Q3 2024, driven by growth in Europe and other regions, despite facing challenges that led to a downward revision of its annual revenue guidance. The company’s non-GAAP operating profit reached $25 million, maintaining a strong operating margin at 18.3%. This performance is noteworthy for investors tracking the insurance software solutions market.

For further insights into SPNS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPNS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.