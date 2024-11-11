Sapiens reports Q3 EPS 37c, consensus 38c

Reports Q3 revenue $137.03M, consensus $140.07M. Roni Al-Dor, President and CEO of Sapiens (SPNS), stated, “This quarter showcased solid performance in our key regions. We are pleased to report that revenue reached $137 million this quarter, reflecting a 4.8% increase over the same period last year. Revenue growth was driven by 7.1% growth in our European region, 1.7% growth in North America and 6.6% growth in ROW regions. This quarter’s non-GAAP operating profit totaled $25 million, representing 18.3% of total revenue.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SPNS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.