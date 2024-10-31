News & Insights

Sany Heavy Equipment Faces Profit Decline Amid Revenue Rise

October 31, 2024 — 04:46 am EDT

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Co (HK:0631) has released an update.

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Co reported a slight increase in revenue for the first nine months of 2024, reaching approximately RMB15.91 billion, but experienced a decline in both gross profit and net profit compared to the previous year. Despite revenue growth in the latest quarter, the company saw a significant drop in net profit, highlighting challenges that may impact shareholders and investors. Caution is advised for those dealing with the company’s shares as financial pressures persist.

