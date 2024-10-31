Sany Heavy Equipment Faces Profit Decline Amid Revenue Rise

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Co (HK:0631) has released an update.

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Co reported a slight increase in revenue for the first nine months of 2024, reaching approximately RMB15.91 billion, but experienced a decline in both gross profit and net profit compared to the previous year. Despite revenue growth in the latest quarter, the company saw a significant drop in net profit, highlighting challenges that may impact shareholders and investors. Caution is advised for those dealing with the company’s shares as financial pressures persist.

For further insights into HK:0631 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.