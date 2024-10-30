Sanwa Holdings Focuses on Growth and Governance

Sanwa Holdings (JP:5929) has released an update.

Sanwa Holdings is committed to enhancing its corporate governance by prioritizing transparency, strategic growth investments, and shareholder returns. The company aims to maintain financial stability while increasing corporate value through optimal capital investments and cross-shareholdings. Sanwa’s long-term vision emphasizes safety, security, and the prosperity of society.

