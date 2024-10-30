Sanwa Holdings Boosts Financial Forecasts and Dividends

Sanwa Holdings (JP:5929) has released an update.

Sanwa Holdings has revised its financial forecasts upward for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, citing strong business performance in North America and Japan along with favorable exchange rates. The company has also increased its interim dividend to 47 yen per share and revised its year-end dividend forecast, resulting in a total expected annual dividend of 94 yen per share. These changes reflect a confident outlook for the company’s financial health and shareholder returns.

For further insights into JP:5929 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.