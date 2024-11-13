News & Insights

Stocks

Sanuwave Health Announces Director Resignation Agreement

November 13, 2024 — 05:30 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

An announcement from Sanuwave Health ( (SNWVD) ) is now available.

Sanuwave Health, Inc. entered into an agreement with Kevin A. Richardson, II, culminating in his resignation as a director and the mutual acknowledgment of a non-disparagement covenant. As part of the agreement, Richardson’s stock options, which were fully vested, remain exercisable until October 2034. This development marks the end of Richardson’s formal association with the company.

For detailed information about SNWVD stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SNWVD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.