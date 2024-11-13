Sanuwave Health Announces Director Resignation Agreement

An announcement from Sanuwave Health ( (SNWVD) ) is now available.

Sanuwave Health, Inc. entered into an agreement with Kevin A. Richardson, II, culminating in his resignation as a director and the mutual acknowledgment of a non-disparagement covenant. As part of the agreement, Richardson’s stock options, which were fully vested, remain exercisable until October 2034. This development marks the end of Richardson’s formal association with the company.

