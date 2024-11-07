News & Insights

Santen Pharmaceutical Cancels Significant Treasury Shares

November 07, 2024 — 01:27 am EST

Santen Pharmaceutical Co (JP:4536) has released an update.

Santen Pharmaceutical Co. has announced the cancellation of 16,985,400 treasury shares, representing 4.7% of its outstanding shares, with the action set to be completed by November 29, 2024. This strategic move is expected to leave the company with 347,036,854 outstanding shares, streamlining its share structure.

