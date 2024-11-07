News & Insights

Santen Completes Strategic Share Buyback

November 07, 2024 — 01:27 am EST

Santen Pharmaceutical Co (JP:4536) has released an update.

Santen Pharmaceutical Co. has completed a share buyback, repurchasing 598,000 common shares for approximately 1.07 billion yen. The buyback was less than initially planned due to higher-than-expected share prices. This move reflects Santen’s strategic financial management as it continues to focus on enhancing shareholder value.

