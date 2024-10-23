Santander UK Strengthens Board with Key Appointment

Santander UK (GB:SANB) has released an update.

Santander UK has appointed David Oldfield as an Independent Non-Executive Director, effective December 2024. With a rich career at Lloyds Banking Group, Oldfield brings extensive experience in retail banking and risk management to the board, aiming to bolster Santander UK’s growth prospects. His expertise is expected to enhance the bank’s strategic direction and risk governance.

