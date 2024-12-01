Santana Minerals Unveils Promising Drilling Results

Santana Minerals Ltd. (AU:SMI) has released an update.

Santana Minerals Ltd has made promising progress with its drilling program at the Rise and Shine (RAS) discovery, revealing significant mineralization in some of the drill holes. The program has identified gold deposits similar to known systems, enhancing the potential for discovering new mineralized areas. This development could bolster Santana’s efforts as it moves towards commercializing the site.

