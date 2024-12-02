News & Insights

Santana Minerals Targets New Zealand Gold Mine Potential

December 02, 2024 — 06:19 pm EST

Santana Minerals Ltd. (AU:SMI) has released an update.

Santana Minerals Ltd. is advancing its Bendigo-Ophir Gold Project in New Zealand, aiming to develop one of the country’s richest gold mines. The company has outlined a Prefeasibility Study that estimates A$340 million in financing is required, while exploring alternative strategies for value creation. Investors should note the potential risks, including the uncertainty of securing necessary funding and resource classification challenges.

