Santana Minerals Expands Securities on ASX

Santana Minerals Ltd. (AU:SMI) has released an update.

Santana Minerals Limited has announced the quotation of 1,869,393 fully paid ordinary securities on the ASX, following the exercise of options or conversion of convertible securities. This move marks another step in the company’s financial strategy, potentially impacting its stock performance and attracting investor interest.

