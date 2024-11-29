News & Insights

Sansha Electric’s Sustainable Growth and Innovation

November 29, 2024 — 10:53 am EST

Sansha Electric Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (JP:6882) has released an update.

Sansha Electric Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is focusing on innovative power semiconductor technologies to enhance energy efficiency and sustainability. The company is committed to sustainable growth through its medium-term management plan and ESG initiatives, aiming to be a leader in renewable energy solutions.

