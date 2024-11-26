Sansei Landic Exceeds Expectations with Strong Q3 Results

Sansei Landic Co., Ltd. (JP:3277) has released an update.

Sansei Landic Co., Ltd. reported higher-than-expected sales and profits for the third quarter due to a concentration of property sales, although it anticipates fewer sales in the fourth quarter. Despite this, the company is on track with its annual purchase plan, particularly in acquiring large properties with leasehold land.

