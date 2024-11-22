News & Insights

Sanofi planning changes to 340B hospital drug discount plan, WSJ reports

November 22, 2024 — 11:35 am EST

Sanofi (SNY) is planning changes to its 340B plan on how it gives discounts to certain hospitals, planning to require institutions to provide pharmacy and medical claims information before receiving federally mandated discounts, The Wall Street Journal’s Jared S. Hopkins reports. The company plans to send a letter, which was reviewed by the publication, to hospitals outlining its new model on Friday, according to people familiar with the matter. Eli Lilly (LLY) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) this month filed separate lawsuits against the federal government for rejecting the companies’ plans to tighten the way they provide the discounts to hospitals in the program. Drugmakers currently provide 340B discounts at the time of purchase.

