Sanofi Launches 2024 Employee Stock Purchase Plan - Quick Facts

May 31, 2024 — 06:17 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Sanofi said its global employee shareholder plan, Action 2024, opens on June 4, 2024, to around 80,000 employees in 56 countries. From June 4 to June 24, 2024, employees will be offered shares at a subscription price of 72.87 euros. For every five shares subscribed, employees will be offered one free matching share. The maximum number of Sanofi shares that may be issued under the offer is 12.6 million shares.

Sanofi noted that, currently, nearly 75,000 current or former Sanofi employees are shareholders, and hold approximately 2.58% of its capital.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
