Sangoma Technologies Announces Annual Meeting Details

October 29, 2024 — 03:28 pm EDT

Sangoma Technologies (TSE:STC) has released an update.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation is set to hold its Annual and Special Meeting on November 19, 2024, where key decisions including the appointment of auditors and approval of a new global ESPP will be discussed. This meeting, important for stakeholders, reflects the company’s ongoing strategic governance efforts.

